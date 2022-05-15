Short Interest in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Grows By 75.5%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the April 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Algebris UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Guild by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHLD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.37. 6,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guild will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GHLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

