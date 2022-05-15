Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Declines By 44.4%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BMBOY opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $13.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, crackers, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, tortillas, savory snacks, candy, packaged goods, and other products.

