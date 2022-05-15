Short Interest in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Increases By 104.3%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 459,700 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the April 15th total of 225,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GROM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.57. 179,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Grom Social Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $264,000. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.

