Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Expands By 92.6%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the April 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 273.3 days.

OTCMKTS:GNMSF traded up $15.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 479. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $274.93 and a 1 year high of $500.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.40.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.