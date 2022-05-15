Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Increases By 74.9%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,900 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the April 15th total of 293,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 118.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after buying an additional 302,114 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 75,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the first quarter worth $260,000.

Shares of FTSL stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.62. 583,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,274. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

