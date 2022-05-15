Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Increases By 108.2%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the April 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter worth $989,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 2,937.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter worth $1,115,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAG traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

