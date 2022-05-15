Short Interest in Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Rises By 74.1%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Euronext from €98.70 ($103.89) to €102.90 ($108.32) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.45.

Shares of EUXTF remained flat at $$73.25 during trading hours on Friday. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.57. Euronext has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

