Short Interest in EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Declines By 40.7%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the April 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NWVCF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,777. EnWave has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

Get EnWave alerts:

EnWave Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.