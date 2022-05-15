Short Interest in EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Declines By 40.7%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the April 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NWVCF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,777. EnWave has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.
EnWave Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnWave (NWVCF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.