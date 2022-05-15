Short Interest in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Decreases By 40.0%

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
California BanCorp stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. California BanCorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 9.67%.
California BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.
