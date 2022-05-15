Short Interest in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Decreases By 40.0%

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

California BanCorp stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. California BanCorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

