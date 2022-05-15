Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Increases By 108.7%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the April 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRDCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $18.74 on Friday. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

