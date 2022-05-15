Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Grows By 113.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the April 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE MYD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 161,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,658. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $15.60.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
