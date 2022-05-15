Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Grows By 113.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the April 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE MYD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 161,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,658. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 119,046 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,469,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 78,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth $819,000. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

