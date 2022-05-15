SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the April 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SBET opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. SharpLink Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SharpLink Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SharpLink Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SharpLink Gaming by 1,000.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 262,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. owns and operates an online platform that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to betting content. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

