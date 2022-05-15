Shadows Price Hits $0.0149 on Top Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Shadows has a total market cap of $394,225.22 and $9,899.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shadows Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

