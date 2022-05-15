SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH) Short Interest Update

SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the April 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGDH remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 54,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,319. SGD has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
About SGD (Get Rating)
