SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH) Short Interest Update

SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the April 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGDH remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 54,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,319. SGD has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About SGD (Get Rating)

SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc, develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products.

