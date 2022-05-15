Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Selective Insurance is poised to witness top-line growth backed by sustained premium growth across its segments. Premiums have benefited from compelling portfolio, high retention ratio, pure renewal price increase and new business growth. Net investment income should benefit from alternative investments in other investments portfolio. It estimates investment income of $200 million from alternative investments in 2022. Geographic expansion plays a vital role in growth. It boasts solid capital position supporting effective capital deployment that enhances shareholder value. Shares of Selective Insurance have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, its exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility. For 2022 it estimates combined ratio, excluding catastrophe losses, of 91%. Escalating expenses put pressure on operating margin expansion.”

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $73.90 and a 12-month high of $94.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.56.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

