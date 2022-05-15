Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 50,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,510.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 274,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 521,993 shares during the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $11,892,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $6,491,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

