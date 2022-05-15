Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 10.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

In other news, insider Raj Mehra purchased 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,666.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

