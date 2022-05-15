ScPrime 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,982.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $19.82 million and $18,982.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003788 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,386,158 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

