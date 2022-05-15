Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives $70.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Scout24 from €69.00 ($72.63) to €73.00 ($76.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Scout24 from €61.00 ($64.21) to €64.00 ($67.37) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Scout24 stock opened at $62.64 on Thursday. Scout24 has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.97.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

