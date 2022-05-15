Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Down 52.1% in April

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the April 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Scorpio Gold stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 258,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Scorpio Gold has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

About Scorpio Gold (Get Rating)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

