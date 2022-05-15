Scor Se to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1411 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.
SCRYY stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Scor has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.38.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Scor (Get Rating)
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
