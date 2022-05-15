Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRRK. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.90.

SRRK opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 64.57% and a negative net margin of 700.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Scholar Rock by 22.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

