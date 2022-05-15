ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,314 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 68.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ScanSource by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ScanSource by 72.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ScanSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $951.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.45. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.20 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.55%. ScanSource’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

