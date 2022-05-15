Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.42

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.42 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.45 ($0.05). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.34 ($0.05), with a volume of 7,115,191 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £73.30 million and a PE ratio of -21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.42.

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

Savannah Resources Company Profile (LON:SAV)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.