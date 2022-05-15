Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 401.93% from the stock’s current price.

STSA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $2.59 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,711,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 592,525 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 399.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 96,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 76,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,769,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

