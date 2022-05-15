Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives $37.14 Average PT from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAPIF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

