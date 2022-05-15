Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Update

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of SZGPY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 628. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SZGPY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.05) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($36.84) to €42.00 ($44.21) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($43.68) to €43.00 ($45.26) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.