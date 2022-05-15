Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $369,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,703,794. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.91. 6,499,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193,931. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.64 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

