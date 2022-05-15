Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.91. 6,499,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,193,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.95. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.64 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 111.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $483,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,703,794 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

