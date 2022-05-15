Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKASGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKAS remained flat at $$4.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. Saker Aviation Services has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKASGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

