SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $223,820.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,105.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.83 or 0.00703623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00179639 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016185 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

