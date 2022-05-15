Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Down 35.7% in April

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 114,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 94,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34.
Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RWAY. B. Riley raised their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.
In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 11,461 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $155,984.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 104,380 shares of company stock worth $1,380,016.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.
