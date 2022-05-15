Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Down 35.7% in April

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 114,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 94,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RWAY. B. Riley raised their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 11,461 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $155,984.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 104,380 shares of company stock worth $1,380,016.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

