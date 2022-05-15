RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RumbleON currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.
NASDAQ RMBL opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $299.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60.
In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $166,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,422.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marshall Chesrown purchased 6,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $99,647.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,336.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RumbleON by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RumbleON by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RumbleON by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
RumbleON Company Profile (Get Rating)
RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
