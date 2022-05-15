RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RumbleON currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ RMBL opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $299.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.54) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $166,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,422.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marshall Chesrown purchased 6,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $99,647.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,336.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RumbleON by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RumbleON by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RumbleON by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

