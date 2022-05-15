Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Tops $0.0095 on Exchanges

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $465,863.23 and $1,539.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.00513857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00037510 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,842.03 or 1.93747284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,970,653 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

