Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $561.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROYMY shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.66) to GBX 420 ($5.18) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($8.73) to GBX 702 ($8.65) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of ROYMY stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. 1,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

