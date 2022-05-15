Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.11.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.63. 4,633,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,101. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.