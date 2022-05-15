Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $50.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OVV. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.62.

OVV stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

