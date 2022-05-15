Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$68.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BOWFF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.22.

OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

