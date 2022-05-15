Roundview Capital LLC Takes $352,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 57,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $109.93 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average of $158.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.