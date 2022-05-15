Roundview Capital LLC Sells 3,608 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.87 and a one year high of $182.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.44.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

