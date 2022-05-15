Roundview Capital LLC Invests $455,000 in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 263.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after acquiring an additional 362,771 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 34.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 39.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 58.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $26.24 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.81.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,522 shares in the company, valued at $58,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,220 shares of company stock worth $2,084,659 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

