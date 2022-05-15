Roundview Capital LLC Invests $203,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB opened at $207.21 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.61 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.47.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

