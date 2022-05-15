Roundview Capital LLC Has $253,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

