Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in April

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCLF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth $3,399,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth $880,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 260,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 175,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 2,050.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 54,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCLF opened at $9.77 on Friday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

