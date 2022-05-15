Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.79. 2,579,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,976. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

International Paper Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.