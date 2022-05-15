Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Illumina by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,974,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 735,626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $298,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.77.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina stock traded up $16.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,949. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.35 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

