Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NVO stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,752. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $78.71 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.741 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

