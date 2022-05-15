Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CME Group by 88,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CME Group by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after purchasing an additional 607,799 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in CME Group by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,723,000 after purchasing an additional 434,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,648,000 after purchasing an additional 301,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.10. 1,888,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,757. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.59.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,150 shares of company stock worth $3,786,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

