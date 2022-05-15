Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SWM Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,984,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 105,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.18. 2,428,689 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.56.

