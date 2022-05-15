Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,808 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $7.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.91. 6,491,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,234,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,126 shares of company stock valued at $46,000,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

